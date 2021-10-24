Kenny Gainwell start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After some early-season success in the Philadelphia Eagles backfield, running back Kenny Gainwell has since seen his workload cut way back, ceding work to Miles Sanders. It was enough to give him some limited fantasy football appeal early in the season, but that’s not the case anymore, even with a favorable matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell had just one touch last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching one pass on two targets for a single yard. He had just three touches the week before. Gainwell does see work as the Eagles’ primary running back on passing downs, but he’s only had one game with more than three receptions so far this season.

The Raiders are giving up plenty of fantasy points to opposing running backs, but Gainwell’s limited role in the offense takes away his value in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kenny Gainwell.