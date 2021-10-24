DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

It’s been a season of ups and downs for the Philadelphia Eagles, mostly downs. But at least rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith has shown flashes of the promise that made him a first-round pick this year. Smith and the Eagles will be looking to shake off a tough loss last week when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

After two big outings, Smith caught just two passes on four targets for 31 yards in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers. The low production wasn’t his fault. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw 26 passes but completed just 12. Smith was second on the team in targets and receptions. But the two games before that, he had 199 yards, including a 122-yard day against the Chiefs in Week 4. He’s a big play waiting to happen, so he’s got a ceiling that makes him a fantasy football asset every week.

The Raiders are slightly better than average against wide receivers, but they are allowing more than 31 fantasy points per game to opposing wideouts Smith’s ceiling makes him worth a spot in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start DeVonta Smith.