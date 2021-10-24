Quez Watkins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

One look at Quez Watkins’ game-by-game stat lines reveals something remarkably consistent. Every week over his last four games he’s had between 33 and 48 yards with no more than three catches in each one. So with the Philadelphia Eagles getting ready to face the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the question for fantasy football managers is whether or not he can top those.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

Watkins had three catches on five targets last week against the Buccaneers. He had 44 yards to show for it, which led the team in that game. The problem is less Watkins than Philly’s passing game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts is struggling to complete even 50 percent of his passes, and he connected on just 12 throws last week.

Watkins is the kind of downfield threat who can put up big numbers on just a few catches. The Raiders defense has been decent against opposing receivers too, giving up just three touchdowns and 811 yards to all opposing receivers this season so far. Still, Watkins is a risky start this week with the Eagles struggling to throw the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Quez Watkins.