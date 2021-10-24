Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After weeks of splitting offensive snaps with Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is now the team’s primary offensive weapon at the position after Ertz was dealt to the Arizona Cardinals last week. With the move, Goedert’s fantasy appeal gets an immediate boost this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert missed last week’s game on the COVID list. Ertz, in his last game with the team, caught four passes on six targets for 29 yards and a touchdown against the Buccaneers. The week before, Goedert had two catches on three targets for 28 yards. He and Ertz combined for nine targets in that game.

Without Ertz, Goedert should see an upswing in his production, making him a viable fantasy option in most weeks. One thing that will be a limiting factor is the Eagles’ passing game, which is struggling to make much happen lately. The Raiders are giving up more an average of than 17 points per game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dallas Goedert.