Davis Mills start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Davis Mills gets at least one more week in the starting job for the Houston Texans. Journeyman signal caller Tyrod Taylor is closer to returning, but he’s not ready yet. Mills has a tall order this week against an Arizona Cardinals team that’s yet to lose this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans QB Davis Mills

Mills looked the part two weeks ago when he threw three touchdown passes against the New England Patriots. But he failed to find the end zone last week against the Indianapolis Colts. If you take away the Patriots game, Mills has thrown just two touchdowns in five games.

The Cardinals are tough on opposing quarterbacks, having picked off six passes while giving up just nine touchdown throws. They’re one of the five best defenses when it comes to fantasy points for quarterbacks. So not only is there a risk that Mills will again fail to connect for a score, his ceiling is really not getting picked off multiple times, again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stay away from Davis Mills this week.