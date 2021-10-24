Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Zach Ertz last week after he scored a touchdown for his former team on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t end up taking the field for the Cardinals twice in the same week, but he now has a week with the team and their playbook. The Cardinals weren’t lighting it up with tight end Maxx Williams before he got injured, but at least this gives Ertz a potential chance to shine on a new team. His first game as a Cardinal will be against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

It has been a minute since Ertz has been fantasy-relevant. He is the overall TE18 in half-PPR scoring, but he is now on a new team and could see more of a role in this pass-heavy offense. It helps that Ertz has a fantastic matchup in his team debut. The Texans are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to a tight end in three of their last four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ertz on his new team.