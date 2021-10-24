 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Zach Ertz ahead of the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.

By TeddyRicketson
Zach Ertz of the Arizona Cardinals looks on prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Ertz was recently traded to the Arizona Cardinals from the Philadelphia Eagles. Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals traded for Zach Ertz last week after he scored a touchdown for his former team on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t end up taking the field for the Cardinals twice in the same week, but he now has a week with the team and their playbook. The Cardinals weren’t lighting it up with tight end Maxx Williams before he got injured, but at least this gives Ertz a potential chance to shine on a new team. His first game as a Cardinal will be against the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

It has been a minute since Ertz has been fantasy-relevant. He is the overall TE18 in half-PPR scoring, but he is now on a new team and could see more of a role in this pass-heavy offense. It helps that Ertz has a fantastic matchup in his team debut. The Texans are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. They have given up double-digit fantasy points to a tight end in three of their last four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Ertz on his new team.

