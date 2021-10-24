David Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Being a specialty running back on the worst team in the NFL has to be difficult. But that’s David Johnson’s lot this year with a Houston Texans team floating right around rock bottom. Johnson and the Texans will face their stiffest test of the season this week against an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team that’s steamrolling opponents.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB David Johnson

Johnson had one catch on two targets for 14 yards in last week’s game against the Colts. Not great numbers for a guy who’s supposed to be their pass catching running back. He did have five catches for a season-high 46 yards against New England in Week 5, but Houston somehow found a little offensive magic in that one, something that they’ve not been able to repeat.

Even with the Texans likely to be chasing points throughout most of this game, Johnson’s just not contributing enough to make him useful in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit David Johnson.