Phillip Lindsay start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

It’s odd that a team as bad as the Houston Texans would have a decent running back rotation, a group of players they’ll rarely get to use chasing points most of the season. Still, Phillip Lindsay is technically coming off his best game of the season last week, and it might be tempting to plug him into fantasy football lineups with teams on byes and injuries piling up this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Phillip Lindsay

Lindsay’s big game last week consisted of 39 rushing yards on seven attempts and another 15 receiving yards on two catches. He did actually score two touchdowns this season, back in the first two weeks of the season. But he’s Mark Ingram’s backup, so the opportunities just aren’t going to be there.

Things won’t be any better this weekend with the Texans taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, who should cruise to their seventh win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Phillip Lindsay.