Mark Ingram start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Running back Mark Ingram has the dubious distinction of being one of two players on the Houston Texans who contribute enough offensively to be worthy of consideration for fantasy football lineups. With an ugly passing game, there isn’t much Houston can do but run the ball. They’ve got a difficult game on tap this week too, against the 6-0 Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Mark Ingram

Ingram had a decent outing, from a fantasy perspective, last week, picking up 73 yards on 18 rushing attempts against the Colts. He had another eight yards on two catches in that one. It was his best game of the season since Week 1.

Opposing backfields are averaging just over 19 points per game against the Cardinals, who have allowed just one touchdown to the position so far this season. Ingram still manages to get enough touches, because Houston doesn’t really have too many better options, to make him a viable flex play with a low ceiling.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mark Ingram, but manage your expectations.