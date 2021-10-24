Chris Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

A month ago, wide receiver Chris Moore was on the Houston Texans’ practice squad. The team signed him to the roster ahead of its Week 5 game against the New England Patriots, where Moore had the chance to make some noise. Houston’s offense is going to need all the help it can get this week against an undefeated Arizona Cardinals team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Moore

Moore surprised more than a few people with his performance against the Patriots. He caught all five passes that came his way for a total of 109 yards and a touchdown. But last week he managed just 14 yards despite catching four of five targets as the Davis Mills and the Houston passing game reverted back to its old ways against the Colts.

It’s tempting to see that Week 5 stat line and think about Moore as a sneaky flex play this week. But with Mills still under center and Houston’s offense so bad, it’s not worth the risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Chris Moore.