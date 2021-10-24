Chris Conley start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans need all the help they can get, especially this week with a road trip to face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Rookie quarterback Davis Mills is still filling in for an injured Tyrod Taylor, which is limiting the passing game and opportunities for depth chart guys like Chris Conley.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Chris Conley

Conley had a decent outing back in Week 5, catching three passes on four targets for 84 yards and a touchdown. That came in surprisingly strong Houston performance against the New England Patriots. But he followed that up with a one-catch, 10-yard game last week against the Colts. Unfortunately, it’s the later that’s more typical of Conley’s output this season in a moribund Texans offense.

Houston will have to throw more against the Cardinals this week, which could open up more looks with the defense focused on Brandin Cooks. However, Conley’s contributions are too inconsistent to consider him for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Chris Conley.