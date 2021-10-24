Brandin Cooks start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Yet another subject of trade rumors on this squad, wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still with the Houston Texans, and he’s still the team’s best offensive skill player and the only one worth a regular spot in fantasy football lineups. He’s got his work cut out for him this week, though, with the undefeated Arizona Cardinals on tap.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Brandin Cooks

Cooks caught nine passes on 13 targets in a loss to the Colts last week, totaling 89 yards. He’s rookie quarterback Davis Mills’ top option in the passing game, for obvious reasons. Cooks is averaging close to seven targets per game, and he’s topped the 100-yard mark twice already. However, he’s only found the end zone once this season. Houston figures to be throwing the ball plenty against the Cardinals, making Cooks a solid option in starting fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brandin Cooks.