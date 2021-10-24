James Conner start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans this week. Running back James Conner was brought in this offseason to be a backup to presumed starter Chase Edmonds. With Edmonds banged up though, Conner has resumed his normal starter role and has helped the Cardinals offense lead the team to a 6-0 record. On the season, Conner has 79 carries for 272 yards and vie touchdowns. He has caught all five of his targets for an additional 34 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Conner is one of the few running backs who have the same value in standard and PPR leagues because he isn’t involved in the passing game. On the ground, Conner is coming off of his best game of the season with 71 rushing yards. For fantasy, he is the overall RB18 in half-PPR scoring formats which feels surprising. He is touchdown-dependent because he averages 5.16 fantasy points in games where he doesn’t score a touchdown. That being said, the Texans are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Good matchup so throw Conner out there.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Conner this week and hope for a touchdown.