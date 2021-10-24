Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Who knew that all it would take to make Christian Kirk fantasy-relevant was a strong rookie in Rondale Moore and the team bringing in free agent AJ Green to go along with star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Kirk is third on the team in targets, tied for first in receptions and second for receiving yards and touchdowns. On the season, he has 26 receptions on 31 targets for 358 yards and three touchdowns. This week, the Arizona Cardinals take on the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk heads into this matchup as the overall WR26 in half-PPR fantasy formats. He has had an up and down season though as he is coming off a 16 point game, he also had a one-point performance in Week 4. The Texans are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This matchup is tough for Kirk, but I think someone steps up and has a solid game, especially with the bye week trouble that lineups are going to have this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with the tough matchup, FLEX Kirk this week.