Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Arizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Rondale Moore is making quite the first season impression. He isn’t among the team’s top three receivers, but he has shown good production in his usage. At the very least, the future is bright for the young receiver. Through six games, Moore has 24 receptions on 28 targets for 286 yards and a touchdown. He hasn’t found the endzone since Week 2 so he is due for another endzone trip.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The Cardinals have four wide receivers in the top 50 wide receivers in half-PPR scoring formats. Moore comes in as the overall WR41. His lack of endzone trips limits his upside, and he has more than four targets in only three games. The Houston Texans are quite stingy when it comes to giving up fantasy points to wide receivers. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game which works out to 25.02 points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore has a bad matchup and isn’t a top-three receiver on this team, SIT him this week.