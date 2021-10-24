AJ Green start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

AJ Green is trying to show he still has some left in the tank this season for the Arizona Cardinals. Green is second on the team in targets and is tied for second in receiving touchdowns. He is fourth in receptions and third for receiving yards through six games so he has carved himself out a role for the Cards. On the year, he has 21 receptions on 32 targets for 340 yards and three touchdowns. This week, he and the Cardinals take on the Houston Texans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR AJ Green

Green, perhaps surprisingly, is the overall WR33 in half-PPR scoring formats. He has double-digit fantasy points in four of his six games so far this season. He is rather touchdown-dependent but he has six targets in five of the six games so far. The Texans are actually pretty stout in fantasy against wide receivers. They are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so this is a tough matchup. The bye weeks this week are brutal so you may have to look Green’s way if you are in dire need.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

FLEX Green if you are desperate, otherwise SIT him in the tough matchup.