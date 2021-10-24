Chase Edmonds start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Running back Chase Edmonds heads into Week 7 as the Arizona Cardinals leader in rushing yards and tied for the lead in receptions. He is showing off that he has value in both the rushing and receiving games. Unfortunately, Edmonds is dealing with a shoulder injury which has seen him slightly limited the last two weeks and saw an uptick in usage for teammate James Conner. On the year, Edmonds has 53 rushing attempts for 316 yards and six touchdowns and he has caught 26 of 30 targets for an additional 163 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds is the overall RB21 in half-PPR scoring to start the year. He and the Cardinals take on the Houston Texans this week. The Texans are giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL. Even with the solid matchup, the Texans have only given up double-digit fantasy performances to only four players so it won’t be a cakewalk. Keep an eye on Edmonds and the injury report because if he continues to be limited, that could hurt his value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Edmonds if he is active. FLEX him if he is limited on the Friday injury report.