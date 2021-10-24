Geno Smith start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

With Russell Wilson sidelined, we’ve seen a re-emergence of quarterback Geno Smith as the fill-in starter for the Seattle Seahawks.

The veteran got his first taste of significant playing time in last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football. He’ll once again take the reigns on Monday night when the team hosts the New Orleans Saints, so what will be his fantasy football prospects for the primetime matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Smith had a decent night from a stats persepective in last week’s loss, going 23-32 through the air for 209 yards and a touchdown. He wasn’t expected to do a whole lot as he averaged 6.53 yards per attempt. We’ll see if Pete Carroll and company start scheming more downfield deep shots for him as he settles in.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’re in an extremely deep league and are limited on options, I’d recommend sitting Smith. There’s a high floor because he won’t make too many mistakes, but there’s a low ceiling for his fantasy impact considering he’ll be nickel and diming it down the field.