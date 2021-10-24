Justin Fields start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, it was unknown when Justin Fields would become QB1 in Chicago. Because of an injury, Andy Dalton was forced out and Fields took over. Since than, Fields has been the guy in Chicago, but we’re still waiting for that big week out of him.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

So far, Fields has only thrown for 200+ yards in one game and that was against the Detroit Lions. He's only thrown for two passing touchdowns with three interceptions. Of the starting quarterbacks in the NFL, Fields has been one of the least valuable so far. However, that is expected out of a first year rookie who isn't thrown into the best situation. I wouldn’t put a lot of the blame on Fields though as it has seemed like the Bears have had bad game plans for him.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers passing defense is one of the worst in all of the NFL. It is known that they’re dealing with injuries and it’s only gotten worse. The problem here for the Bears is how talented the Buccaneers defensive line is. The Bears will need to protect Fields at all costs as we have seen what the Bucs pass rush can do.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and fantasy, Fields should sit this week.