OJ Howard, Cameron Brate start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Game status: O.J. Howard is ACTIVE for Week 7.

The defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears in Week 7 with the home team looking to keep its winning ways going. Tom Brady is clearly trying to set the single-season touchdown record, which means good things for fantasy managers invested in Tampa Bay’s offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard

With Rob Gronkowski out, Brate and Howard become natural replacements at the tight end position. Brate is the primary receiving tight end between the 20s, but Howard has some moments in the redzone and could be a factor in this game if he ultimately suits up for the contest.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With two productive tight ends on a bye week and the position being a terrible spot for most fantasy managers, Brate or Howard would be solid plays in Week 7. You’re essentially counting on touchdown production at this point from any replacement-level player as well, so might as well go with an offense known for throwing touchdowns no matter what the situation is. Brate would be the player with the higher floor if you’re debating between the two.