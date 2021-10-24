Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

When the Colts signed quarterback Carson Wentz in the offseason, people were immediately considering Indianapolis as a Super Bowl contender. To start the season it didn't look that way, but they have played extremely well in the last two weeks. Now things are improving and he faces a solid test in the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz numbers have improved as the season went on. This past week, he didn't have to do much as they dominated the Houston Texans. But what stood out to me was his performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Wentz threw for 402 yards and two touchdowns against a secondary that had been playing extremely well. This week could be another coming out game for Wentz.

The San Francisco 49ers passing defense has been one of the best in the NFL. They have allowed just 216.6 passing yards per game this season and have faced some good quarterbacks. This is a major matchup for Wentz, and Quenton Nelson is back which is monstrous for the Colts. T.Y. Hilton also said the chances of him playing are 50-50. That could be huge for their passing offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Wentz should start this week.