Deebo Samuel start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with an assortment of injury issues, but there is one bit of consistency on offense: wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Coming out of the team’s Week 6 bye, Samuel ranks fifth in the league with 548 receiving yards. The yards have come on 31 receptions, and his 17.7 yards per reception ranks seventh among active players who have played at least five games this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

The 49ers are dealing with an assortment of quarterback issues, but for Week 7, Samuel remains an easy start/sit. He ranks eighth in total fantasy points and third in points per game. He took a bit of a step back in Week 5 when Trey Lance started, but he still found production with a 13-yard rushing score to go with three receptions for 58 yards.

This week, Jimmy Garoppolo is expected back for Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Even though Garoppolo has shown a limited ceiling for fantasy purposes, Samuel should still be in all lineups. The Colts rank 29th in pass defense efficiency and have given up the ninth most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Samuel in all formats.