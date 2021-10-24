Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Heading into the season, it was expected that Cole Kmet would take a step forward, but nobody really knew what role Jimmy Graham would have. The quarterback change a few games in has definitely played a role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TEs Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Kmet is the third leading receiver on the Bears and he only has 130 yards so far which shows how much the Bears passing game has struggled this season. Graham has only been active twice this season and has just one catch for 11 yards. Kmet has yet to score a touchdown, so between the two of them, they have scored 0 touchdowns.

Tight ends have had some success scoring against the Buccaneers. In three of their last four games, the Bucs allowed a tight end to score a touchdown. It seems like the Bears have been trying to get Kmet more involved over the past few weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and fantasy, Kmet and Graham should sit this week.