Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Darnell Mooney has emerged as an extremely important piece to this Bears offense. With all of the focus being on Allen Robinson, he has brought a lot of attention to himself as he’s putting up better numbers than expected.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney has had an up and down season so far, but there is a clear trend. When they give him the right amount of targets, he performs well. As a whole, the Bears passing game needs to take a step forward and it starts with the coaching. In six games, Mooney has 25 receptions for 306 yards and one touchdown. The first touchdown came this past week against Green Bay.

Tampa Bay’s passing defense has been bad all year. The secondary has been banged up and it has only gotten worse. While the main focus of their secondary will likely be on Allen Robinson, this could be a week where Mooney breaks out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and fantasy, Mooney should start this week.