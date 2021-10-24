Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Every time I talk about Allen Robinson, I always say how talented he is. Throughout his career, he’s never really had a top quarterback throwing him the ball. If he ever played with a top ten quarterback, we would be discussing his name in the top wide receiver conversation.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

So far this season, Robinson has 21 receptions for 234 yards and just one touchdown. One thing that both him and his agent have publicly spoken out about is the lack of red zone targets for him. The problem this year is the Bears have struggled getting there. With the ability that Robinson has to make plays, you have to find a way to get him the ball more than just four times a game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers secondary is extremely weak and banged up. They signed Richard Sherman and plugged him in as one of their top guys before he injured hamstring. I’m not sure who will be lined up in front of Robinson, but they will have their hands full. Hopefully, Fields can get Robinson the ball more this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and fantasy, Allen Robinson should sit.