Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: Damien Williams has been activated and will play against the Buccaneers. This makes Herbert a tough start in most leagues, as the Bucs run defense is stout and Williams should see receiving work.

It’s rare that you see a running back selected in the sixth round get much opportunity during their rookie season. Herbert was given a big opportunity and has been taking advantage of it.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

We all know that David Montgomery is the Bears guy when healthy. He was put on the IR following Week 4 after spraining his knee against the Detroit Lions. In the two weeks since the injury, Herbert has stepped up big time. He rushed for 75+ yards in both games and scored a touchdown against Green Bay as well. It seems like he is getting more and more comfortable in this offense.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the best run defense in all of the NFL and it’s by a wide margin. The Bears don't have the best offensive line and that won't match up well against this monstrous Bucs defensive front. Between Herbert and Damien Williams, Herbert will have more success however.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In DFS, Herbert should start as he’s a cheap option for the amount of times he’ll touch the ball. For fantasy, Herbert should only start if your main guys are on bye week or dealing with injury.