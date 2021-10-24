Damien Williams start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

UPDATE: Damien Williams has been activated and will play against the Buccaneers. This is a tough matchup, but he should see receiving work if you need him in PPR leagues.

It would be surprising to see Damien Williams play this week. Because he is not vaccinated, the earliest he can return is Saturday which is just a day before the game. We rarely see guys miss a full week of practice and still play in the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Damien Williams

In the games he’s played in, Williams has been a reliable second running back for the Bears. Heading into the season, people did not know what to expect because he sat out all of last season due to COVID-19. In two games since David Montgomery went down, Williams rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the number one run defense in all of the NFL in terms of yards per game. They allow just 54.8 which is 25 yards fewer than the next closest team. The Bucs have one of the most physical fronts of any NFL defense in the past few years. It’s extremely impressive how hard it is to run on them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and fantasy, Williams should sit.