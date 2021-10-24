Tyler Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tyler Johnson will look to be one of the beneficiaries of the absence of Antonio Brown, who will not be available for their matchup against the Chicago Bears. Here’s a look at what to do if you have Johnson on your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Tyler Johnson

Not only is Brown out, but tight end Rob Gronkowski will not be healthy enough to go. Tampa Bay is losing pass catchers, so Johnson should see an increase in production. In his second year as a pro, Johnson caught seven of 14 targets for 110 yards this season and has yet to score a touchdown. He will go up against a Chicago Bears defense that ranks No. 9 in opponent passing yards per game this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Johnson caught three of six passes for 63 yards in Week 3 when Brown was out with an injury, but there are many more options fantasy managers should have to them. Keep him on the bench in Week 7.