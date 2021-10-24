Chris Godwin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin hasn’t seen the end zone since Week 2, but he is getting quite a few targets thrown his way. If you are a fantasy manager with Godwin on the roster, here’s an overview of what to expect from him in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

In his last time out, Godwin caught all five targets that went his way for 43 yards but did not score against the Philadelphia Eagles. He has gotten at least five targets in every game to this point of the season, and the 43 yards are his lowest of the season. Godwin will go up against a Chicago Bears defense that ranks No. 9 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are a fantasy manager who has Godwin on your roster, he is highly likely to be in the lineup. He is a mid-tier No. 2 wideout for fantasy purposes.