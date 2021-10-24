Mike Evans start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to the Chicago Bears this week. Though favored, the Bears defense is holding opponents to an average of 20.7 points per game. To pull this one off, the Bucs will need a bounce-back performance from wide receiver Mike Evans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans had tough outing last week against the Eagles, catching just two passes on four targets, both season lows for him. He totaled just 27 yards and did not find the end zone. That was his worst game since Week 1. But in between those two outings, he’s had at least 75 yards in each game, with two performances of 100+ yards. He’s also caught four touchdowns this season.

The Bears have allowed eight touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, and are allowing an average of 38 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers as a group. It’s not the best matchup for Evans, but he should bounce back this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mike Evans.