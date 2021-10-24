Gio Bernard start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Like a lot of teams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a three-headed monster in the backfield. However, the issue for fantasy football lineups is that one of those heads is dominating playing time, leaving Gio Bernard virtually anonymous, despite looking like he’d be their primary pass catching back. That situation is unlikely to change this week when the Bucs take on the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Gio Bernard

Bernard had a grand total of two touches last week, from two passes thrown his way. He had four yards to show for it. He had a promising outing back in Week 3, catching nine passes on 10 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown, but then he was lost to injury the next week. In two games since returning, he’s had eight total touches for 39 yards and a touchdown.

Bernard’s role isn’t likely to change this week against the Bears.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Gio Bernard.