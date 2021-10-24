Ronald Jones start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After nearly hitting 1,000 rushing yards in 2020, there was some hope that Ronald Jones would have a big role in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. However, after six weeks of play, the running back is mostly an afterthought behind Leonard Fournette. Needless to say, his appeal for fantasy football lineups is minimal.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Jones picked up 20 yards on five carries last week against the Eagles. He also caught one pass on one target for nine yards. That stat line looks like most of his stat lines this season, putting very little space between his floor and his ceiling.

The Bucs host the Chicago Bears this week, and opposing running backs are having some modest success against that defense. However, Jones just isn’t getting enough work to be useful in fantasy leagues this week, even as a fill-in option.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Ronald Jones.