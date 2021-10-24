Leonard Fournette start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Whatever early season doubts there were about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield, Leonard Fournette has stiff-armed them aside and grabbed hold of the top running back’s job. Fournette had his best game of the season last week, and he’ll be looking for another big day this week against the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette ran for 81 yards on a season-high 22 carries last week, punching it in twice for his second and third touchdowns of the season. He also caught six passes on six targets for 46 yards. That’s the second time in three weeks he’s had at least 20 carries.

The Bears defense is a good one, but their weakness might be against the run. They’re giving up and average of 21 fantasy points per game to opposing backfields so far this season. Fournette’s role is solidified in the Bucs offense, making him solid starting option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Leonard Fournette.