Tom Brady start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are at home against the Chicago Bears this week, one of the stiffer defenses they’ve faced so far this season. So while the gaudy counting stats may not be there for quarterback Tom Brady, you can expect, from a fantasy football perspective, a decent performance this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady was in robot mode last week against the Eagles, completing more than 80 percent of his 42 passing attempts. He finished that game with 297 yards and a pair of passing touchdowns. He also threw one pick. That was a step down from what he did against the Dolphins the week before that, topping 400 passing yards and throwing five touchdowns for the second time this season.

The Bears are allowing just 20.7 points per game this season. They’re fresh off a loss to the Packers. Aaron Rodgers had two passing scores and a rushing touchdown in that one. Brady might not toss another five, but he’s got a good enough floor to be in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tom Brady.