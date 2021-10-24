 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Brandon Aiyuk ahead of the San Francisco 49ers Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

By David Fucillo
Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

Few players have been as baffling as Brandon Aiyuk to open the 2021 season. The second year receiver was coming off an explosive rookie season in which he caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores. This year, Aiyuk has inactive in Week 1 and has caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the other five games.

There have been questions as to whether or not Aiyuk is in the doghouse, but it remains unclear. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have indicated he is not but have also been critical in his need to take some steps forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

At some point Aiyuk could break out, but there’s no reason to think it will happen this week. It’s a solid matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with free safety Julian Blackmon out and the defense ranking 29th in pass efficiency. But what has Aiyuk done to suggest this will be the week he finally gets going? There’s upside if you’re in a super deep league dealing with bye issues, but there’s little reason to play Aiyuk until he shows something.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him in most formats.

