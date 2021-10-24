Brandon Aiyuk start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Few players have been as baffling as Brandon Aiyuk to open the 2021 season. The second year receiver was coming off an explosive rookie season in which he caught 60 passes for 748 yards and five touchdowns to go along with two rushing scores. This year, Aiyuk has inactive in Week 1 and has caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown in the other five games.

There have been questions as to whether or not Aiyuk is in the doghouse, but it remains unclear. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have indicated he is not but have also been critical in his need to take some steps forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

At some point Aiyuk could break out, but there’s no reason to think it will happen this week. It’s a solid matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with free safety Julian Blackmon out and the defense ranking 29th in pass efficiency. But what has Aiyuk done to suggest this will be the week he finally gets going? There’s upside if you’re in a super deep league dealing with bye issues, but there’s little reason to play Aiyuk until he shows something.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him in most formats.