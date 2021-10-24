Trey Sermon start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are welcoming back running backs left and right, and it will probably cost rookie Trey Sermon this weekend when the 49ers host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Elijah Mitchell returned in Week 5 after a shoulder injury cost him the previous two weeks. Mitchell had taken over the starter role when Raheem Mostert got hurt. JaMycal Hasty got work behind Mitchell and seemed to be ahead of Sermon on the depth chart. However, Hasty suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 and was placed on injured reserve. The team activated him this weekend and he will be available on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sermon claimed the starting role in Weeks 3 and 4 before losing it back to Mitchell in Week 5. Sermon had 31 rushing yards and a touchdown in Week 3 and 89 rushing yards in Week 4. He had one rush for seven yards in Week 5 before the 49ers went into their bye.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers RB Trey Sermon

Week 5 showed this is Mitchell’s job to lose. Shanahan-coached backfields can often offer a second complementary option with fantasy value, but Sermon isn’t that one here. Maybe he gets some more opportunities, but there’s no reason to think this will change anytime soon. And with the 49ers facing the most efficient run defense in the league with left tackle Trent Williams and tight end George Kittle both sidelined, there’s no reason to start Sermon at this point.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit him in all formats.