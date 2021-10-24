Jimmy Garoppolo start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers are on track to welcome back their veteran starting quarterback in Week 7 as Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to start Sunday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

Garoppolo injured his calf in Week 4 and sat for the second half. Trey Lance replaced him but then injured his knee in Week 5. The team is coming out of a Week 6 bye. Garoppolo was listed as limited in practice this week, but is expected to be good to go. Lance has been ruled out for the Sunday’s game.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo has shown some upside in his time with San Francisco, but his ceiling is rather limited. Kyle Shanahan has made it clear he’d rather run the ball and not put the ball in his QB’s hands to make big plays. That’s not to say Garoppolo can’t make big plays, but his upside is inconsistent at best. Thus the reason the team drafted Trey Lance.

Garoppolo enters this week ranked 27th in points per game. Even if we doubled his total from Week 4 to reflect a full game rather than just the first half, he’d rank no better than 20th.

On Sunday, the 49ers face a shaky Colts defense that is now missing Julian Blackmon. There’s upside for some of the 49ers pass-catchers, but there is little reason to start Garoppolo. If you need a QB in a pinch because of byes, you’re likely going to find someone who can offer more upside.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Garoppolo.