Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 and it’s tough to tell what to expect from Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. They have been toss ups since playing together. They both have some weeks where they standout and some where they barely have a reception. They're always tough to know which week to play them

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

On the season, Doyle has 11 catches for 123 yards and no touchdowns. Alie-Cox on the other hand has 10 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. The reason Alie-Cox has been much more valuable is because he's scored a few touchdowns.

While San Francisco’s passing defense has been stellar all season, they have done a great job limiting tight ends as well. During Week 1, T.J. Hockenson had eight catches for 97 yards and a touchdown. Since then, they haven't allowed a tight end over 25 receiving yards. However, I still think Alie-Cox has a good fantasy week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Doyle should sit, however Alie-Cox should start in both.