Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was expected to take a big step forward heading into his sophomore season. He has done just that so far. And he's done all of this with no T.Y. Hilton, so all the focus has been on Pittman. He’ll get another big opportunity this weekend when the Colts travel to face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

This past week was Pittman’s worst week by far this season. But nobody in the passing game stood out as they beat the Texans 31-3 and it was more of a running game. On the season, Pittman has 31 catches for 403 yards and a touchdown. The chemistry between Wentz and Pittman is there and this is their first season together.

The San Francisco 49ers passing defense has been stellar so far this season. But I think the Colts will have big time success on Sunday night. According to T.Y. Hilton, the chances of him playing are 50-50. If he does play, that would be huge for Pittman as the 49ers secondary will have to focus on him as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Pittman should start this week.