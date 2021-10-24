Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Zach Pascal wasn’t the main guy last season, however he played a major role on that playoff team. This season, the Colts were looking for him to take a step forward. This weekend, Pascal and the Colts travel to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

During Week 1, Pascal had four catches for 43 yards and two touchdowns. He was one of the top fantasy receivers. While the yardage has been the same, he hasn’t scored much since then. And it may only get tougher for him to get involved as T.Y. Hilton said he’s 50-50 on playing this week.

San Francisco’s passing defense has been stellar so far this season. Not many people knew what to expect out of them after all the injuries they dealt with last season. This week, I think the Colts passing game will have a great amount of success especially if Hilton is back.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Pascal should sit this week.