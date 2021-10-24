Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines had a pretty big season last year, however it was expected for Jonathan Taylor’s touches to go up which means less for Hines. This weekend, the Colts travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Hines has had an opposite season of Jonathan Taylor. In the first three games, Hines was scoring more fantasy points than Taylor. Since Week 4, Hines hasn’t done much of anything. Where his involvement in the offense has changed is in the passing game. It has been clear and lately there has been nobody to play him in fantasy.

While their rushing defense isn’t the best, the 49ers defend the pass extremely well. We know most of Hines big plays are in the passing game and that hasn't been there of late. I don't expect Hines to do much in this big time matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Hines should sit this week.