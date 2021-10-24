Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Coming into the season, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was expected to have a breakout season. Fantasy owners had to be frustrated during the first few weeks of the season. But, Taylor has been blowing up in the past few weeks and faces a positive matchup in the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts Jonathan Taylor

In the past three games, Taylor has rushed for 301 yards and four touchdowns. He also has seven receptions for 140 and one touchdown. Before Week 4, he had zero touchdowns. What frustrated most people was the Colts poor red zone play. There were numerous times in the first few weeks that he could’ve scored but the play calling was atrocious.

The 49ers run defense has been subpar and that has a Jonathan Taylor big game written all over it. While the Colts have been passing the ball well, the balance is what has given them some success. This could be another week where Taylor rushes for 100+.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Taylor should start.