Alex Collins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins did well for himself as the starter in the team’s 23-20 overtime loss against the Steelers last Sunday. He stepped up to the plate in place of Chris Carson, who was recently placed on injured reserve.

He was unfortunately taken out of the game late with a lower body injury and missed a few days of practice this week as a result. However, head coach Pete Carroll indicated on Saturday that he should be good to go for their Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. So what are his fantasy prospects for said matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Alex Collins

Collins was a major force for the Seahawks last Sunday, taking 20 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown before going down with the injury. It was his third straight game with at least 10 carries, so the Seahawks are clearly comfortable with him getting a chunk of carries.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless there’s a setback with his injury, he’ll once again get a steady diet of touches on Monday. Start him.