Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has been quiet in the stat sheet for the past month, not registering a touchdown since Week 2.

There’s been plenty of sudden upheaval within the Seattle offense as both starting quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson are on injured reserve with respective injuries. How will that impact Lockett’s fantasy prospects for Week 7 as the team hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Lockett caught just two of seven targets for 35 yards in their 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers last Sunday. He hasn’t been able to match his production from the first two weeks of the regular season, where he posted back-to-back games of at least 100 yards and a touchdown.

Last week’s low output also had to do with backup QB Geno Smith not really taking too many deep shots in Wilson’s place. We’ll see if that changes on Monday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with Smith starting once again, I’d take another flyer and start Lockett for Monday night. He’ll command his requisite number of targets and he’s bound to bounce back at some point.