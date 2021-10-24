DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has expectedly been a huge part of the team’s offense. Even without starting quarterback Russell Wilson, he still managed to make an impact in the team’s 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers last Sunday.

The team is set to host the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football this week and Metcalf should make fantasy managers happy once again.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf hauled in six of seven targets for 58 yards in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. He ended up leading the team in receiving with backup quarterback Geno Smith getting the start in place of Wilson. Smith kept things short throughout the game, averaging just 6.53 yards per attempt. That certainly limited the ceiling of potential explosive plays for Metcalf and company.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With so many injuries impacting the Seattle offense, they’re not expected to blow the roof off the place with explosive plays. Still, Metcalf will command a ton of targets from Smith and should he not be hampered by his late-week foot injury, he’s a start for fantasy managers on Monday.