Gerald Everett, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a 23-20 overtime loss to the Steelers last Sunday and will look to notch a much-needed bounce back victory this week when hosting the New Orleans Saints in prime time for Monday Night Football.

On hand for the home team will be tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly, who have managed to be spared from the string of injuries suddenly plaguing the Seattle offense. What should fantasy managers do with them entering this Week 7 battle?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

Dissly only caught two passes in last week’s loss, but one of them was for a touchdown. Meanwhile, Everett made a slightly bigger impact from a yardage standpoint, catching two of three targets for 40 yards. Whether it’s Russell Wilson or Geno Smith throwing the football, neither man has commanded any more than two catches for the past three weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither tight end has generated a worthwhile fantasy outing this season, so I’d recommend sitting both of them.