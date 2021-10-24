Jameis Winston start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

During camp and preseason, the Saints didn’t know who was going to be their starting quarterback. However, quarterback Jameis Winston won the job and has actually played well in New Orleans. This week, he faces the Seahawks defense on Monday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Jameis Winston

On the season, Winston has thrown for 892 yards and 12 yards with just three interceptions. The Saints are 3-2 and should have another win this week. If it weren’t for the Giants loss, the media would view Winston and the Saints much higher. If they can add Michael Thomas at some point, that offense can be extremely dangerous.

The Seahawks have one of the worst passing defenses in all of the NFL and it’s known. The Seahawks secondary did do a good job limiting the Steelers offense last week which was a bit of a surprise. I do not see them stopping this Saints team. This could be a monstrous week for Jameis who could use a big conference win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In both DFS and season-long fantasy, Jameis should start this week.