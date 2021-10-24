Adam Trautman start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman is coming off the best game of his 2021 season, and he will go up against a Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 7 on Monday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Adam Trautman

Trautman caught both targets that came his way for a total of 43 yards in his last time out against the Washington Football Team. Coming off the bye week, he will need to be more consistent to develop into a fantasy contributor this season. The Saints are not throwing the ball that much and to this point of the season, Trautman caught six of 10 targets for 64 yards but has yet to find the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Trautman should not be considered for fantasy purposes in Week 7. The 32-yard gain in his last game came through a break in defensive coverage, so that’s not something that can be relied on.