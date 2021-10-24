Deonte Harris start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris left their previous game with a hamstring injury before the Week 6 bye. New Orleans will head on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night, and we’ll see if Harris will be available to play.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Deonte Harris

In his last time out, Harris caught the lone target that went his way, but it went for a 72-yard touchdown against the Washington Football Team in Week 5. Shortly after the touchdown, Harris left the game with a hamstring injury. In his last full performance, Harris caught five of eight passes for 52 yards, so he had been getting plenty of looks in this offense and was in for a big day against Washington.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Harris missed practices this week, so there’s a real chance he is not going to be healthy enough to go on Monday night. Regardless, Harris can be left on the bench in fantasy lineups.