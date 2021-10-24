Marquez Callaway start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway will return to the field on Monday night following the team’s bye week last weekend. He is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season two weeks ago, and here’s an overview for what to expect from him in Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Marquez Callaway

In his last time out, Callaway caught just four of eight targets but made the most of them for 85 yards with two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns came on a 49-yard Hail Mary at the end of the first half, so obviously that cannot be relied on each week. Still, the eight targets that went his way are certainly a positive sign moving forward. He would be the main beneficiary if Deonte Harris remains out with an injury.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Callaway is a wide receiver No. 4 for fantasy purposes and is the pass catcher you want from the Saints this weekend.